Brittany Mahomes gives insights into 'simple' skincare routine

Brittany Mahomes previously revealed that she suffered for perioral dermatitis

Brittany Mahomes unveiled the steps and products involved in her skincare routine, following the mantra, less is more.



The Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account to share with her follower the skincare she follows after revealing that she was “really struggling” with breakouts around her mouth in March.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old former sportswoman uploaded a video on her Stories, giving insights into her affordable and effective routine to combat the condition of perioral dermatitis.

“I know it’s taken me forever to tell you guys about this perioral dermatitis nonsense I have going on, but I haven’t quite figured out how to completely make it go away,” the Kansas City Chiefs WAG stated in the uploaded clip.

Wearing a pink polka dotted bathrobe in the clips, the wife of Patrick Mahomes continued that she “also just kind of accepted” that she would “have red” around her lips due to the condition, which causes scaly patches, redness and bumps on the skin.

“I’ve learned that simple is best,” Brittany Mahomes said adding since “fluoride toothpaste” could be a trigger for the bumps, she has “moved to fluoride-free,” while she proceeded to display all the products she uses for her skin.