 

Tate McRae gushes over ‘girlfriend' Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae shared insights into her friendship with fellow music artist, Olivia Rodrigo

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Tate McRae recently got candid about her friendship with fellow musician, Olivia Rodrigo.

The 20-year-old Grave hitmaker and the 21-year-old Grammy-winning songstress reportedly share a close bond as in her recently confessional with Elle, Tate regarded Olivia as her “girlfriend.”

During this chat, Tate heaped praise for the Drivers License crooner and said, "It's amazing to have a friend that I can talk to about all of this who's kind of going through the same thing that I am."

She continued to address, "I admire her so, so much. She is so beyond talented and intellectual."

Tate also declared on the significance of keeping a good company in one’s life and reflected, "I think just surrounding yourself by a good group of girlfriends is very, very important.”

“Surrounding yourself by good, inspirational, motivated people is the best way to go about life,” she added and noted, “You are the company you keep."

For those unfamiliar with the name, Tate McRae is a Canadian singer who rose to fame after her song Greedy went social media viral. 

