Zayn Malik reveals one thing he learnt after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways in 2021 after welcoming daughter, Khai

Zayn Malik is seemingly a different person now after welcoming his adorable daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction member recently appeared for an interview with US radio host Zach Sang.

During this chat, the Pillowtalk crooner got candid about his transformation as a father of a 3-year-old kid.

He said of his daughter, “I feel like my daughter brought that colour back in my life.”

The doting father added, “She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn’t have before she was born.”

“She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things and she gains so much excitement from it. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had somewhat become grey for me,” the 31-year-old continued.

“She’s a force of nature,” Zayn also stated and noted, “She’s given me maturity. She’s forced my sensibility to become this mature father for her, this good responsible role model that takes accountability for their actions and sticks to their work and proves that my word is bond.”

Later in the chat, Zayn touched on his years long battle with anxiety, “I think when you get a level of acceptance and love for yourself, then it’s easier.”

He concluded by claiming, “It’s not as much of a struggle. It’s been a development over the last years for me. I just got sick of just feeling like there was a cloud over my head.”