'IF' director discusses casting Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

May 12, 2024

John Krasinski recently talked about his film IF, featuring voice cast including, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Krasinski explained how the film, centered on the theme of imagination and the innocence of childhood.

He said, "I gotta say, the most yeses of my career was on this movie and the fastest yeses because they all love the idea of imagination, going back to your childhood."

The film's concept revolves around whimsical characters such as an ice cube voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Blake Lively’s character, a cat trying to overcome her fear of water by dressing as an octopus.

Krasinski revealed that he used a bit of "emotional blackmail" to secure Lively for the role, stating, "I was like, ‘Everybody’s doing it,' She was so nice to jump on board."

On a more personal note, the filmmaker shared that the inspiration for IF came from observing his children's creative play during the COVID-19 pandemic. This observation led him to develop a story that would remind everyone of the power of the imaginative worlds children create.

IF is scheduled to release in theaters on May 17.

