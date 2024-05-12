 

Jennifer Lopez hits back at tour cancellation rumours

Jennifer Lopez's tour 'This is Me... Now tour' is scheduled to kick off across North America next month

Jennifer Lopez dismissed speculations of trouble surrounding her highly anticipated This is Me... Now tour.

Scheduled to kick off across North America next month, the tour has faced scrutiny over alleged poor ticket sales and crisis talks behind the scenes.

However, according to Mirror report, sources close to Lopez have refuted these claims.

According to insiders, discussions regarding the tour's future did occur, with various options explored.

"There were discussions regarding multiple options pertaining to the tour, but ultimately it was agreed on by everyone involved (Live Nation, the talent and management) that the tour would remain on course. Jennifer is looking forward to the tour starting and seeing her fans at the shows," an insider revealed.

While some venues reportedly show available seats on Ticketmaster, including in cities like San Antonio and Dallas, Texas, others have witnessed strong ticket sales, dispelling concerns of widespread uninterest.

