 

Cara Delevingne's $7m mansion turns into ruins

Cara Delevingne’s mansion in Los Angeles was destroyed in a fire on March 15

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Cara Delevingne’s $7 million mansion is now turning into a huge pile of rubble.

According to Daily Mail, the demolition of Cara's Los Angeles house began after it was destroyed in a fire on March 15.

After more than a month, the Los Angeles Fire Department gave up on the case and ruled the official cause behind the massive blaze as “undetermined.”

According to TMZ, investigators have not been able to identify exactly how the 31-year-old model's mansion caught fire.

Now, the outlet reports that bulldozers were seen on the property, even the pool, which remained unaffected and was still filled with water, was fenced off in preparation.

Initially, Cara, who was in London at the time of the house, thought that the tragedy also killed her two cats. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of the pair and penned, “My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”

Later, in a new update, Cara revealed that her cats are fine and thanked the firefighters for saving them.

“They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters” she penned with a heart emoji.

