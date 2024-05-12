Sydney Sweeney ready to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney exchanged rings with Jonathan Davino in February 2022

2024 is reportedly going to be the season of many weddings.

As reports have emerged that Travis Kelce is struggling to pop the question to Taylor Swift, a new report by Life & Style established that Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino is already planning a wedding.

The couple, who exchanged rings two years ago, are reportedly planning a summer wedding.

An insider close to the duo recently shared, “They’re having a summer wedding.”

They also spilled the beans on these wedding plans and remarked that the couple wants “something small and intimate in Chicago, with touches of their personalities sprinkled throughout.”

Speaking of Sydney’s boyfriend, the insider added, “Jonathan can’t wait to see Sydney in a white dress.”

“She wanted to focus on her career, and he totally supported that,” they also said of the Anyone But You hitmaker.

Wrapping up the topic, the source said, “But Sydney’s only going to get busier and more in demand, so they decided now would be a great time to do it.”