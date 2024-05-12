 

Rebecca Judd celebrates Mother's day in special way

Rebecca Judd welcomed 4 children including a pair of twins with her husband Chris Judd

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Rebecca Judd, mother of four celebrated, Mother’s Day by sharing adorable photos of her children.

The 41-year-old Australian model took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, to share a series of intimate photos from the moments she welcomed her four children.

The Australian Football League WAG shares 12-year-old Oscar, 10-year-old Billie, and 8-year-old twins Tom and Darcy with her husband Chris Judd.


“In honour of Mother's Day, share your first picture with your baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Moreover, in a recent interview with Herald Sun, the socialite revealed her family plans for Mother’s Day, and told the outlet that her husband and kids give her queen treatment.

"I pretty much give Juddy (husband Chris) the gift guide and send him off with the kids (to get a present) and they can surprise me", she said to the publication.

The TV presenter further noted, “I love any gorgeous smelly candles, Diptyque from Mecca are my favourite, and there were some pieces from Seed that caught my eye when Billie and I did some filming there recently.”

For those unversed, Rebecca tied the knot with Australian footballer, Chris Judd in December 2010.

