 

Dua Lipa confesses secret dream: ‘Oh my God!'

Dua Lipa shared exciting details about her manifestations and dream boards

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Photo: Dua Lipa confesses secret dream: ‘Oh my God!’

Dua Lipa reportedly believes in manifestations and dream boards.

The Houdini hitmaker recently sat for a candid interview on the Dish podcast, in which she talked about headlining Glastonbury this summer. 

During this confessional, the 28-year-old songstress admitted that she always wanted to perform at Worth Farm Festival.

The girlfriend of Callum Turner recalled, “When I was writing my first album,” noting, “I’m big into like dream boards and manifestation and whatever and I had written it down that on my third record, I’d love to headline Glastonbury.”

Dua also discussed her reaction when she was invited to headline the festival, “I got the call November 2022 at the end of my ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.”

“I was like coming back from Australia and I remember checking my email and it just said, ‘Glastonbury,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, this is interesting’,” she added.

The singing sensation also noted, “I opened the email and I just go, ‘Oh my God!’ I can’t believe what I'm reading.”

She explained, “I just had to like refresh it a couple of times to just see that I wasn’t like tripping, and I wasn’t like jet lag delusion in the moment.It was just the best email of all time. I don’t think I’ve ever – I never check my email, after that?”

“Never looked at my emails ever again, because it was downhill from there. “It was just so surreal,” Dua remarked before moving to another topic. 

