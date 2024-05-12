Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian shares Psalms with ex husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian marked her son Psalm’s birthday by throwing a Ghostbusters themed birthday party.



On Saturday, May 11, the 44-year-old makeup mogul took to her official Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes footages from Psalm’s 5th birthday bash.

In a series of stories, she gave her fans a tour of the green slime-themed decorations, with a real-size psalm cutout dressed as a Ghostbuster on the entrance, decorated with neon green balloons.

"Ok, Psalm's Ghostbuster party, how cute is this, it's about to start," Kim said in the video



"It doesn't really look like him," an unknown voice can be heard off-camera, as Kim replies, "Yes, it does Saint, c'mon."

The BTS glimpses were followed by an adorable picture of Kim carrying Psalm in her arms. She wrote on the picture, “My baby is five! (crying emoji)”

The birthday celebratory post came a day after Kim wished the 5-year-old on his actual birth date with a sweet note and Psalm’s throwback pictures.

The SKIMS founder captioned the post by writing, “My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol.”

She added, “You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever.”

For those unversed, Kim shares 4 children including 10-year-old, North, 8-year-old son, Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and the youngest, Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.