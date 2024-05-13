'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71

James Gregory worked as a salesman before becoming a comedian

James Gregory, dubbed as the "Funniest Man Of America," passed away at the age of 71.



On Thursday, May 9, James’ family took to his Facebook page to announce the dismal news.

The statement read, “Today, with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of the Funniest Man in America, comedian James Gregory.”

“He brought laughter and joy to countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy and those who loved him,” the family message continued.

Moreover, the statements noted, “James' three nieces who referred to him as 'Uncle Bubba,' Martha Anne, Mary Jane, and Candie, along with their families, were instrumental in caring for him through his last days and weeks.”

The cause of death is cited as "cardiac complications" in the statement which further concluded with a request for 'privacy at this time'.

James became a household name in America as the funniest man in the U.S. in 1980s.



During his lifetime, the stand-up comedian was honored to have performed for the U.S. military troops during his overseas tours.

Additionally, his most recent work before his passing was the completion of his first and only biography A Bushel Of Beans And A Peck Of Tomatoes: The Life And Times Of 'The Funniest Man in America,' James Gregory (Post Hill Press), which is all set to publish in November 2024.