Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour

Jennifer Lopez, set for her tour in summer This is Me... Now, revealed she's never felt better.

Lopez recently shared she is in the "best shape of her life" due to her demanding filming schedule for the upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman.

In the film, Lopez performs strenuous singing and dancing routines that she describes as both exhilarating and exhausting.

During her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Mother actress shared, "I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well."

"I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now," she added.

Lopez further shared that as her upcoming tour requires singing and dancing, its time for her to get in healthy shape.

She said, "It's moving your body, constantly moving your body, it's travelling, it's doing two hours of exertion every night... it's a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape."