 

Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry confessed heartfelt realization to her mom on Mother's Day

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Katy Perry shared throwback moments of her journey into motherhood

Katy Perry shared Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

On Instagram, Perry, mommy of 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, revealed what she told her mom on Mother's Day.

Sharing series of photos marking her journey into motherhood, the Dark Horse hitmaker captioned the post stating, "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove…"

Perry added, "there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Further in her caption, the American Idol judge detailed the precious moments in the photos.

The first photo featured the pregnancy test, followed by the screenshot of Perry telling her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, who was filming in Prague, that he was going to be a father over a video call.

However, the third clip captured a moment with her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, where she shared the big news on set in Hawaii.

The following clip featured an emotional moment of Perry listening to Daisy's heartbeat for the first time, followed by the photos of Perry flaunting her baby bump.

More From Hollywood

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'
Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune
Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour

Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour
Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award
Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'

Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'
Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash
Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach

Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach
Rebecca Judd celebrates Mother's day in special way

Rebecca Judd celebrates Mother's day in special way
Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession
Sydney Sweeney ready to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney ready to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino?
Chris Pine recalls 'trauma' of not landing role in 'The O.C.'

Chris Pine recalls 'trauma' of not landing role in 'The O.C.'