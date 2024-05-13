Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry confessed heartfelt realization to her mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry shared throwback moments of her journey into motherhood

Katy Perry shared Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

On Instagram, Perry, mommy of 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, revealed what she told her mom on Mother's Day.

Sharing series of photos marking her journey into motherhood, the Dark Horse hitmaker captioned the post stating, "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove…"



Perry added, "there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Further in her caption, the American Idol judge detailed the precious moments in the photos.

The first photo featured the pregnancy test, followed by the screenshot of Perry telling her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, who was filming in Prague, that he was going to be a father over a video call.

However, the third clip captured a moment with her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, where she shared the big news on set in Hawaii.

The following clip featured an emotional moment of Perry listening to Daisy's heartbeat for the first time, followed by the photos of Perry flaunting her baby bump.