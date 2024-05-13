Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner secretly engaged to beau John Miller after six years of dating, source

Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner has reportedly demanded her alleged fiancé John Miller to sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their secret wedding ceremony.



According to Life & Style, the Alias star wants to save her fortune and while she is sure her marriage to Miller would last, she still does not want to take any chances.

The CaliBurger CEO has no issues signing a prenup as he is not after Garner’s money, the insider revealed, emphasizing that Miller is a “great guy” who “values” the Hollywood star.

“Jen wants a prenup,” they said, adding, “and John has no problem signing one — he’s not intimidated and isn’t marrying Jen for her fortune,” which is estimated at $80 million.

“Jen is sure John’s The One and that this marriage is going to last, but she’s wise enough to know there are no guarantees,” the source added, “She’s willing to take this chance.”

“After years of prioritizing her children and creating a stable home for them, she’s now in a place where she feels she can focus on her own happiness.”

“John is attentive and kind,” the source said of Miller. “He’s a great guy who loves and values her. She deserves this.”

Sharing details about Garner and Miller’s relationship, the source said they are “seriously in love,” and after dating for six years, they are in a place where they’re “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”

According to the publication, the businessman proposed to Garner two years ago when she turned 50.

“John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50,” they said.