Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld voiced the character of Barry, a bee, in 2007 film 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld has finally owned up to the bizarre subtext in Bee Movie.

On Sunday, the comedian was invited to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, to deliver a commencement address to the graduating students.

During his speech at the institute, which his son Julian currently attends and his daughter Sascha previously graduated from, Jerry talked about the controversial plot of his 2007 movie.

"I made a cartoon movie about bees you may have watched as a child. If any of you felt slightly uncomfortable about the sexual undertones in the relationship between Barry B. Benson and Vanessa, the florist who saves his life, I would like to apologize for that now," he said in a TikTok video captured by an attendee.

"I may not have calibrated that perfectly,” he added as the crowd erupted into laughter.

The Seinfeld alum was specifically talking about the romantic tension between his character Barry (a bee) and Renée Zellweger's character of Vanessa (a human).

He also apologized about the storyline back in October 2021 when he appeared on The Tonight Show.

"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie," he said at the time.