 

Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute

Sophia Bush previously revealed that she met Ashlyn Harris via a divorcee support group

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Sophia Bush mentioned Ashlyn Harris out of her Mother’s Day post.

Taking to her Instagram story, the One Tree Hill alum shared a sweet picture of the former soccer player and her daughter Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris.

“And of course to you, you absolutely magic momma,” Sofia captioned the photo. 

Sophia continued her wish as she paid tribute to several other women in her life, including her own mom.

“I am having a quiet moment during a break in Sunday’s filming schedule, sitting in a corner thinking about how overwhelmingly beautiful it is to see so many of the women I love become mothers. To love them, and their children, so much. I hope you all know how breathtakingly magical you are,” she wrote further.

Back in April, Sophia revealed that she met Ashlyn through a divorcee support group as she was going through her own split with ex partner Ali Krieger in 2019.

"I didn't expect to find love in this support system. What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me,” she had written in an article for Glamour

