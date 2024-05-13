Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree

Toby Keith passed away on February 4, 2024

Toby Keith was honoured posthumously by the University of Oklahoma for his contributions to music.

During the graduation ceremony of the college on May 11, 2024, the musician’s daughter, Krystal Keith, accepted an honorary degree on behalf of her father.

For the unversed, the Red Solo Cup singer passed away on February 5, 2024 at age 62 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer back in 2021.

In a note posted on the late singer’s official Instagram account, it was revealed that Toby was aware of the honour he was set to receive before his demise.

"Toby learned he would be receiving an honorary degree from @uofoklahoma last fall, and yesterday, @krystalkeith accepted it on his behalf at the commencement ceremony. Congratulations to all of the OU graduates!" the caption read.

Additionally, according to PEOPLE, the President of University of Oklahoma, Joseph Harroz, Jr., also shared a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring Krystal and Toby's wife, Tricia Lucas.

"So incredibly grateful to Tricia and Krystal Keith for joining us Saturday to celebrate the impact and legacy of @tobykeith with an honorary degree from @UofOklahoma. Miss you and each and every day, TK," he tweeted.