 

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy inherited the role from Charlize Theron after 2015’s hit 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational' 

Anya Taylor-Joy gave it her all while shooting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, a warrior of the post-apocalyptic Wasteland, writer-director George Miller said in an interview with PEOPLE that the actress “brought something ferocious, far beyond what I thought possible.”

“I have very much been in her head. This character is so inspirational. She’s opened up a whole other universe for me,” Anya shared.

The Queen’s Gambit star inherited the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron after 2015’s hit Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I put my whole body into this, utterly, at every level,” she added.

Anya shared more about her character, saying, “When she [Furiosa] sets her mind to something, that is it. Her refusal to go down, that is the only way through it. You have no idea who you are dealing with.”

"It's difficult to put into words; I feel so humbled and grateful. The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this,’” she said.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the villainous Dementus, also spoke of Anya’s versatility and said, “Anya brought such a passion, such a depth. She is Furiosa.”

More From Hollywood

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree
Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute

Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute
'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71

'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71
Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'
Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune
Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day
Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour

Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour
Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award
Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'

Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'
Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash
Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach

Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach