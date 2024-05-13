Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy inherited the role from Charlize Theron after 2015’s hit 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy gave it her all while shooting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, a warrior of the post-apocalyptic Wasteland, writer-director George Miller said in an interview with PEOPLE that the actress “brought something ferocious, far beyond what I thought possible.”

“I have very much been in her head. This character is so inspirational. She’s opened up a whole other universe for me,” Anya shared.

The Queen’s Gambit star inherited the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron after 2015’s hit Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I put my whole body into this, utterly, at every level,” she added.

Anya shared more about her character, saying, “When she [Furiosa] sets her mind to something, that is it. Her refusal to go down, that is the only way through it. You have no idea who you are dealing with.”

"It's difficult to put into words; I feel so humbled and grateful. The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this,’” she said.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the villainous Dementus, also spoke of Anya’s versatility and said, “Anya brought such a passion, such a depth. She is Furiosa.”