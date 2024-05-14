 

Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres just announced her return to stand-up comedy with an upcoming Netflix special.

The former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host previously appeared in the special Relatable for the streamer in 2018.

According to PEOPLE magazine, DeGeneres’ Netflix special will air later this year and is also expected to be the comedian’s last special.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia [de Rossi] really is that pretty in real life," her release provided to the outlet stated.

Meanwhile, Robbie Praw, the VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix, expressed his admiration for DeGeneres saying that "there is nobody quite like Ellen."

"She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can't wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year," Praw concluded.

Additionally, apart from returning to Netflix and making her on-screen comeback to comedy, Ellen DeGeneres is also expected to kick off a multi-city stand-up tour which would begin on June 19, 2024, and start from San Diego.

