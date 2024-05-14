 

Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films

Chris Hemsworth finally responds to Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's criticism of Marvel films' dominance

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth breaks his silence on Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's Marvel comments

Chris Hemsworth recently broke his silence on the critical comments made by esteemed directors regarding his Marvel films.

Hemsworth, famed for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voiced his discontent with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's critical comments.

In an interview with The Times of London, the actor found the comments "harsh."

He said, "It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space, Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?"

In 2019, Scorsese criticized the Marvel film's dominance in the industry, to which Coppola supported lamenting the repetitive nature of Marvel movies and their overwhelming presence in cinemas.

Despite these critiques, Hemsworth defended the Marvel franchise, suggesting, "cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation."

More From Hollywood

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album
Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special
Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree
Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute

Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute
'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71

'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71
Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'
Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune
Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day

Katy Perry tells THIS to her mom on Mother's Day
Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour

Jennifer Lopez hits 'best shape' ahead of 'This is Me… Now' tour
Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award
Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'

Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'