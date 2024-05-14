Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films

Chris Hemsworth recently broke his silence on the critical comments made by esteemed directors regarding his Marvel films.

Hemsworth, famed for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, voiced his discontent with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's critical comments.

In an interview with The Times of London, the actor found the comments "harsh."

He said, "It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space, Those guys had films that didn’t work too — we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?"

In 2019, Scorsese criticized the Marvel film's dominance in the industry, to which Coppola supported lamenting the repetitive nature of Marvel movies and their overwhelming presence in cinemas.

Despite these critiques, Hemsworth defended the Marvel franchise, suggesting, "cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation."