Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies

Chris Hemsworth is calling out Marvel actors who went on to bash their films.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel multiverse, is disappointed with actors who took the opportunity to star in the big films and bashed the films if they didn’t do well.

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them,’” he remarked to The Times of London.

He referenced the beginning of his own career with the Australian soap opera Home and Away and said, “And it used to bother me when actors would later talk about the show with guilt or shame. Humility goes a long way.”

“One of the older actors on Home and Away said, ‘We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work.’ That stuck with me,” he shared. “But hey, it’s all a lesson. And if I ever went back to [Thor] I’d wonder how we could change it again.”

Even though Hemsworth didn't name anyone, one notable Hollywood stars who went on to complain was Batman star Christian Bale, who starred in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In October 2022, Bale told GQ, “You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.”

Elsewhere, Hemsworth also noted how the superhero movies are blamed for the shift in cinema-going.

“Cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation,” he argued.