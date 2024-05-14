 

King Charles takes steps to get Harry, Meghan ‘blocked' from Commonwealth trips

King Charles is reportedly afraid of a particular outcome if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit more Commonwealth countries




May 14, 2024

King Charles was reportedly “angered” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Nigeria.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the King is now prioritizing making sure the Sussexes don’t receive any more invitations from the Commonwealth countries. He says the King fears the couple becoming public favorites over the working royals.

"King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive,” he told The Mirror.

"The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan's rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal,” he claimed.

"That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry's hand for the cameras, something she knows William and Kate would never do," he added.

Tom claimed that the King may use "back channels" to "try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple". He admitted that it’ll "prove very difficult"

"After Nigeria one thing is certain: huge efforts will go into changing the way the Royal Family deals with its role in the Commonwealth. Steps have already been taken via official channels to try to lessen the chance that other Commonwealth countries invite Meghan and Harry to visit,” Tom concluded. 

