Christina Applegate details raw experience with eating disorder

Christina Applegate revealed that she had a liposuction in her 20s after gaining just two pounds

Christina Applegate recently opened up about her body dysmorphia and struggle with anorexia.

In the recent episode of her MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old actress stated, “I’ve never discussed it in public ever, my battle with an eating disorder, never. So, it’s a big deal. I think that’s why I wanted to do this today, because that demon in my head, it’s coming back really loud and it’s scaring me.”

Christina went on to share that her entire house is covered with mirrors since she gained 45 pounds after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

“I don’t look in mirrors. It’s obviously something that people don’t know. I have written all over my mirrors in my bathroom so that I don’t look in them because I will, like, fall on the ground and cry,” she said.

The Friends actor also recalled the time she had a liposuction in her 20s after gaining two pounds.

“The teeny, teeny, tiny, tiny, teeny, teeny, teeny bit of fat on my leg in the back, and a doctor actually performed this surgery on me. He said, ‘You’re the perfect candidate because you work out all the time and you just can’t get this last bit out.’ I was probably, like, 26, something like that,” she continued.