Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shut the split rumors after attending an event together in Los Angeles.



On Sunday, May 19, the 51-year-old Oscar winner was spotted with the Gone Girl star, leaving the Aero Theatre in Brentwood.

Despite arriving separately, the couple exited the event together, beaming smiles in Ben's car.

Moreover, the Dare Devil actor was also wearing his wedding band, apart from his last outings when he was spotted without it.

Jennifer was also flaunting her wedding ring while donning a brown long coat with a floral pattern over a beige turtle neck shirt.



Whereas Ben rocked a casual look, wearing a grey T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

The love birds’ split rumors broke after Us Weekly reported that Ben and Jennifer have been ‘living separately’ and Ben moved out of their Los Angeles home ‘several weeks ago’,



In Touch Weely also claimed that Ben’s absence from the Met Gala is because he has “decided to call it quits” on his marriage.