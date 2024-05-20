Jennie Garth hails Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott divorce

Tori Spelling’s best friend Jennie Garth talked about how she’s dealing with her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Speaking with US Weekly, Jennie said, “She’s such a strong girl, even though she probably wouldn’t say she is. But I think [Tori is] in this phase right now where she’s going to learn so much about herself. I could not be happier that she is, you know, in this growth stage in her life”

Tori’s Beverly Hills co-star further added, ““We still have our BFF Collection with QVC, which we love creating together, and doing the podcast. So, we’re still together after all these years.”

Her statement comes after Dean, to whom Tori was married to for 18 years, defended her in his Instagram comments section.

After the misSPELLING host liked his recent picture with new girlfriend Lily Calo, a user called her action “mind boggling,” to which Dean replied, “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better a part together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters.”