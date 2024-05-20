 

Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout

Adele praised Sabrina Carpenter’s Music during her Los Vegas show

Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter feels over the moon after Adele’s shoutout

Sabrina Carpenter is super happy after Adele revealed that she is a big admirer of her songs.

During the 36-year-old singer’s Los Vegas residency on Sunday, she took a break from her setlist and gushed about Sabrina’s music.

While talking about Sabrina’s songs she heaped on praises for the 25-year-old singer who recently celebrated star-studded birthday at DUMBO House in Brooklyn.

The 16-time Grammy winner mentioned how after one of her shows while she was back in her hotel room and found herself crooning Sabrina’s latest hit song Expresso.

Sitting on a piano chair and singing the catchy tune, the Hello singer said, “It's my jam.”

She went on to say, “ As I got into bed last night, because [it] was a very late night for me, I found myself singing "I'm working late, cus I'm a singer", that Sabrina Carpenter song — that song is my jam!”

“It came out when I couldn't sing. So all last night that's all I've been singing,” the Easy On Me singer added.

Later, the Expresso singer was thrilled by the news and took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share the moment.

She hysterically wrote in the caption, “All I read was Adele thinks about me in bed.”

Moreover, the former Disney actress also reposted a clip of Adele talking about her hit song to Instagram stories, saying, “Um guys can someone check on me.” 

