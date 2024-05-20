 

Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions

Drake Bell had revealed on 'Quiet on Set' docuseries that he was sexually abused by Brian Peck

May 20, 2024

Drake Bell revealed that he talked about his childhood abuse for the sake of his kid.

In a recent interview with TODAY, the host Kate Snow asked the 37-year-old actor-singer about his motivation behind opening up about the alleged sexual abuse he faced at the hands of dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15.

Admitting that it was for his 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling, Drake replied, “As he grows, my hope is that he’ll be able to say, ‘My dad did go through that, and the man that I know today is a hero to me.’”

He came forward and shared his story in the Investigation Discovery documentary Quiet on Set, claiming that Brian abused him on sets of Nickelodeon shows in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Imagine the worst thing someone could do to someone as sexual assault. I don’t know how else to put it,” he had said in the series.

Previously, during an episode of The Man Enough podcast, Drake had said he feels “free” after talking about his childhood trauma.

“The more that I'm able to talk about it, and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels has been lifted and is freeing,” he had explained.

