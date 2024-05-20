 

Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce on February 16

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner talked about what his life looked like amid divorce with Christine Baumgartner.

During an interview for GQ Summer 2024 cover story, the 69-year-old actor shared that he managed to film two “Horizon: An American Saga” movies while battling “very serious stuff.”

“I’m not going to lose myself. I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself,” Kevin said.

The Yellowstone alum added that he continued filming and funding the films because he couldn’t “let go of [the] rope.”

“No matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis … I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects],” he added.

Without sharing more about his divorce, Kevin said that he pushed himself to stay busy, recalling, “I’m right now looking at myself in the dark and going, ‘Are you going to f–king stand up and finish? Get up. Get up, Kevin and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'”

Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors
Jennie Garth hails Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott divorce
Jennie Garth hails Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott divorce
Adele jams to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' during Vegas residency
Adele jams to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' during Vegas residency
Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan share proud moment at Cannes Film Festival
Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan share proud moment at Cannes Film Festival
Jake Gyllenhall takes a jab at celebrities during Saturday Night Live's 49th season finale video
Jake Gyllenhall takes a jab at celebrities during Saturday Night Live's 49th season finale
Dean McDermott defends Tori Spelling online
Dean McDermott defends Tori Spelling online
John Krasinski 'cried' while reuniting with Steve Carell
John Krasinski 'cried' while reuniting with Steve Carell
Taylor Swift shatters records in Stockholm with 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift shatters records in Stockholm with 'Eras Tour'
Here's how Martha Stewart feels about being called an 'Icon'
Here's how Martha Stewart feels about being called an 'Icon'
Kate Garraway ‘trying to keep head above water' amid tragic loss
Kate Garraway ‘trying to keep head above water' amid tragic loss