Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner talked about what his life looked like amid divorce with Christine Baumgartner.

During an interview for GQ Summer 2024 cover story, the 69-year-old actor shared that he managed to film two “Horizon: An American Saga” movies while battling “very serious stuff.”

“I’m not going to lose myself. I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself,” Kevin said.

The Yellowstone alum added that he continued filming and funding the films because he couldn’t “let go of [the] rope.”

“No matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis … I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects],” he added.

Without sharing more about his divorce, Kevin said that he pushed himself to stay busy, recalling, “I’m right now looking at myself in the dark and going, ‘Are you going to f–king stand up and finish? Get up. Get up, Kevin and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'”