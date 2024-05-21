'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is set to make its debut in U.S. theatres on September 21, followed by an encore presentation on September 25, paying tribute to the late actor's birthday.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the film gained critical acclaim following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Produced in collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films, the documentary provides an intimate glimpse into Reeve's life, from his humble beginnings to his iconic portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, expressed the studio's pride in presenting Reeve's remarkable story to audiences once again.

"On behalf of not only Warner Bros., but also my colleagues at DC, HBO and CNN, it’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again. It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen. Partnering with our friends at Fathom Events to deliver this very special film to the big screen was an opportunity we could not pass up," he stated.