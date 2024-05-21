Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life

Selena Gomez recently graced Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez recently graced Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Emilia Perez.

The film, directed by Jacques Audiard and also starring Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, received a nine-minute standing ovation, marking a triumphant moment for Gomez.

At the premiere, the Wolves singer expressed her relief that the spotlight is finally on her professional work rather than personal life.

Gomez, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, often make headlines for her personal relationships.



She said, "It's a relief. I'd rather somebody say I did a terrible job than talk about my personal life. So, I feel very proud."

The Only Murders in the Building actress praised Emilia Perez as an "incredible masterpiece" and highlighted the collaborative effort behind the film.

In a recent interview with NBC's "Today" show, she mentioned setting boundaries by limiting social media comments to friends to manage the overwhelming attention.