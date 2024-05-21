Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere

Concerns about the fate of their marriage remain unsettled with Lopez's constant display of her wedding band

Jennifer Lopez, 54, grace the red carpet solo as she made her entrance at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere of her sci-fi action film Atlas on Monday.



Ben Affleck was, once again, nowhere to be seen at the premiere of his wife's recent film Atlas.



Concerns about the fate of their marriage remain unsettled, compounded by the consistent display of Lopez's platinum wedding band amid ongoing divorce speculations.

Lopez's wedding ring stood out as she was picture in an ivory tube top and black full-length mermaid skirt, accessorised with a statement necklace and matching earrings adorned with pastel green stones.

In an Instagram reel shared via Lopez's account, Lopez can be seen smiling despite Affleck's absence, who is currently filming The Account 2.

A fan took to lament Ben's unsupportive gesture as a husband. "Ben not there to support her after she supported him on his movies just shows what kind of man he is," the comment read.

Another user could notice the tension behind her smile on the red carpet. "Poor Jen. You can see the tension in her face. But the show must go on! She’s a pro!!"

A third comment commended the actress on her resilience as divorce speculations heighten. "I love her resilience. She’s going to keep doing her thing as she should."



The couple continue to live separately amid tensions after exchanging vows in 2022. The couple had broken off their engagement two decades ago.



Lopez and Affleck were recently photographed sharing smiles over the weekend, both still wearing their wedding bands.

Atlas hits Netflix on May 24.