Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2

Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, have welcomed their second baby together, a son named George Julien-Wade Bellamy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Elle announced the arrival of her new baby by sharing a series of family photos from inside the hospital.

“We are so pleased to announce the arrival of our new baby angel boy [blue heart] George Julien-Wade Bellamy,” she captioned the post.

“Born on Sunday May 12, 2024. The most special blessing born on Mother’s Day & what would’ve been my late Mother’s 60th birthday. Named after Matt’s Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans,” the American model continued.

She added, “He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!! We are obsessed & basking in newborn heavenly bliss!!! I am recovering well and he has already settled into such a nice routine. So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way! It’s an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!”

For those unversed, Matt and Elle exchanged vows in August 2019, just a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

In 2020, the pair were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Lovella, now 3.

"Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad,” Matt wrote on Instagram at that time.

