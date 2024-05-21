 

Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot two years ago in Las Vegas

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck’s alleged divorce from Jennifer Lopez may take a huge toll on him, according to a psychological expert.

Last week, sources privy to In Touch claimed that the celebrity couple is headed for divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had claimed.

The pair are facing the rumors just two years after tying the knot at a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

Amid the speculation, psychiatrist Dr Carole Lieberman told Mirror that the Batman actor Ben is "at risk of hitting bottom like never before.”

"From the time they got married, I have been saying that it wouldn't last. Jen ran to Ben on the rebound after Alex Rodriguez cheated on her. Ben was her security blanket. She knew he still loved her and that he would kiss her tears away,” she said.

Dr Carole further added that JLo has been "playing with Ben's heart.”

“He will be heartbroken when they divorce and is at risk of hitting bottom like never before,” she claimed.

Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life video
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors