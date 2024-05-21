Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck’s alleged divorce from Jennifer Lopez may take a huge toll on him, according to a psychological expert.

Last week, sources privy to In Touch claimed that the celebrity couple is headed for divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had claimed.

The pair are facing the rumors just two years after tying the knot at a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

Amid the speculation, psychiatrist Dr Carole Lieberman told Mirror that the Batman actor Ben is "at risk of hitting bottom like never before.”

"From the time they got married, I have been saying that it wouldn't last. Jen ran to Ben on the rebound after Alex Rodriguez cheated on her. Ben was her security blanket. She knew he still loved her and that he would kiss her tears away,” she said.

Dr Carole further added that JLo has been "playing with Ben's heart.”

“He will be heartbroken when they divorce and is at risk of hitting bottom like never before,” she claimed.