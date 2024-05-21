 

Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her

Shannen Doherty opens up about her decision to not return for the 'Charmed' series finale

May 21, 2024

Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her

Shannen Doherty has revealed that she doesn’t ‘regret’ not returning for the Charmed series finale.

Answering fan questions on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, the 53-year-old actress said she was “so incredibly wrecked from getting fired” from the series.

“I regret it in one sense. I regret it for the fans,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared.

“But I don't regret it for me, because I was so incredibly wrecked from getting fired that, I think, even years, years. years later, had I walked on that set, and I think it just would've stirred everything back up for me,” she continued.

In December, Shannen made headlines when she claimed that her costar Alyssa Milano was the reason behind her firing from Charmed in 2001.

“There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told,” she said.

“There is no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them,” Shannen added.

