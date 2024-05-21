Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?

Charlie Hunnam recently opened up about the time he turned down the leading role in the Fifty Shades Of Grey series.

The 44-year-old actor was originally casted to play the character of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of E.L. James' novel.

In September 2013, Charlie was added to the cast of the R-rated film, however, he had to depart the project just a month later due to his commitments to Sons of Anarchy, in which he starred as Jax Taylor.

Several other actors were considered for the part during the movie's development, including Robert Pattinson and Ryan Gosling until Jamie Dornan was tapped as the final choice.

Speaking with TMZ recently, Charlie expressed regret over ditching the role as “he is not nearly as rich as he would have been” had he remained with the cast

He also shared that he still had not watched the film since its release in 2015.

“I have not seen it, but that's not by design. I want to see it. I've been waiting,” he shared.