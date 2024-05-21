 

Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?

Charlie Hunnam was originally casted to play the lead role of Christian Gray in the triology series

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?

Charlie Hunnam recently opened up about the time he turned down the leading role in the Fifty Shades Of Grey series.

The 44-year-old actor was originally casted to play the character of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of E.L. James' novel.

In September 2013, Charlie was added to the cast of the R-rated film, however, he had to depart the project just a month later due to his commitments to Sons of Anarchy, in which he starred as Jax Taylor.

Several other actors were considered for the part during the movie's development, including Robert Pattinson and Ryan Gosling until Jamie Dornan was tapped as the final choice.

Speaking with TMZ recently, Charlie expressed regret over ditching the role as “he is not nearly as rich as he would have been” had he remained with the cast

He also shared that he still had not watched the film since its release in 2015.

“I have not seen it, but that's not by design. I want to see it. I've been waiting,” he shared.

Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life video
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors