Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'

Lionel Richie is giving fans all the insider tea on parents-to-be Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge.

Back in January, the social media personality announced in an interview with Vogue that she’s expecting her first child.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Lionel expressed his excitement, saying, “My baby is having a baby. I'm so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon.”

Lionel recently appeared on the red carpet for American Idol’s season finale and revealed that Sofia and Elliot are having a “complete nervous breakdown” as they prepare for the arrival of the baby.

“I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know,’” he told Extra.

Lionel added, “I mean, my life is so full right now. I mean, 39 years ago, We Are the World: The Greatest Night in Pop, and now here it is on Netflix and is doing amazing, number one around the world,” he said. “ And then we’ve got my Sofie — my baby’s now having a baby. What the heck is going on?”

He had previously also revealed that he doesn’t plan on getting called "grandpa."

“I'm Pop-pop. We don't get the 'grandpa,' yeah, that's a little deep. Pop-pop is where we're going,” Lionel had shared earlier.