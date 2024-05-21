 

Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with Elliot Grainge

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown' 

Lionel Richie is giving fans all the insider tea on parents-to-be Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge.

Back in January, the social media personality announced in an interview with Vogue that she’s expecting her first child.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Lionel expressed his excitement, saying, “My baby is having a baby. I'm so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon.”

Lionel recently appeared on the red carpet for American Idol’s season finale and revealed that Sofia and Elliot are having a “complete nervous breakdown” as they prepare for the arrival of the baby.

“I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know,’” he told Extra.

Lionel added, “I mean, my life is so full right now. I mean, 39 years ago, We Are the World: The Greatest Night in Pop, and now here it is on Netflix and is doing amazing, number one around the world,” he said. “ And then we’ve got my Sofie — my baby’s now having a baby. What the heck is going on?”

He had previously also revealed that he doesn’t plan on getting called "grandpa."

“I'm Pop-pop. We don't get the 'grandpa,' yeah, that's a little deep. Pop-pop is where we're going,” Lionel had shared earlier.

Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life video
Selena Gomez finds relief as 'Emilia Perez' shifts focus from personal life
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' to debut in theaters on THIS date
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Sabrina Carpenter over the moon after Adele's shoutout
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner 'distracted' himself during Christine Baumgartner divorce
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Drake Bell reveals motivation behind 'Quiet on Set' confessions
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted for first time together amid split rumors