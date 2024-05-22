Jennifer Garner offers support to Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez drama

Jennifer Garner has been encouraged her ex-husband Ben Affleck to work on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez amid rumours the duo is headed for divorce.



The Alias actor is said to be urging the Gone Girl star to work on the issues he is facing with JLo as she knows that being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on their relationship.

An insider close to the situation told Us Weekly that Garner, who was married to Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with Affleck “is encouraging him to work on his marriage to Jen.”

“She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” the insider added.

Rumours about Affleck’s strained marriage to Lopez swirled after the duo were not photographed for 47 days. However, they have made multiple appearances together since.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, the duo is said to be heading for divorce with Us Weekly confirming that Affleck moved out of his and Lopez’s L.A. home “several weeks ago.”

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source revealed. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

“They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” they added,