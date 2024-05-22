 

King Charles unable to forgive Harry over ‘cruel' allegations about Camilla

King Charles had no bad blood when he declined meeting Prince Harry during UK visit

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

A royal expert has confirmed that King Charles had no bad blood when he refused to meet Prince Harry during his UK visit, explaining that dealing with cancer is a 'harrowing' experience.

However, the monarch is still upset with him for attacking his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, and accusing her of “heartless and cruel” things.

Defending the monarch for snubbing his ‘darling boy,’ royal commentator Michael Cole said Charles simply had to prioritise his own recovery and public duties.

“I think it really is practicalities,” he told GB News. “The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do.”

“At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset,” the expert added.

“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do.

“Of course, his beloved daughter-in-law too, Kate, is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer. At that moment, you could understand why somebody in the family would say, ‘really?’”

He went on to add that it is important for King Charles to be “relaxed and clear your own mind” as he undergoes cancer treatment.

