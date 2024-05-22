 

Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford started dating in October 2022 and broke up in May 2023

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford seemed to be on good terms after parting their ways.

On May 17, an unpublished piece of Rolling Stone cover story emerged, revealing some statements of the 22-year-old singer-songwriter about her current bond with her previous partner.

The nine-time Grammy winner told the outlet while talking about Rutherford, “That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world,”

Meanwhile, on May 2023, Eilish's representative informed PEOPLE magazine that they were no longer dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," the singer’s rep shared with the publication.

Moreover, the Happier Than Ever singer gave similar remarks when one of her fans asked on her Instagram stories in August 2023 about the relationship status with Rutherford. “Very very good friends only," she wrote of the Neighbourhood frontman, adding, "My homie forever."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford separated their ways after dating for less than a year. 

Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness