Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford seemed to be on good terms after parting their ways.



On May 17, an unpublished piece of Rolling Stone cover story emerged, revealing some statements of the 22-year-old singer-songwriter about her current bond with her previous partner.

The nine-time Grammy winner told the outlet while talking about Rutherford, “That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world,”

Meanwhile, on May 2023, Eilish's representative informed PEOPLE magazine that they were no longer dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," the singer’s rep shared with the publication.

Moreover, the Happier Than Ever singer gave similar remarks when one of her fans asked on her Instagram stories in August 2023 about the relationship status with Rutherford. “Very very good friends only," she wrote of the Neighbourhood frontman, adding, "My homie forever."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford separated their ways after dating for less than a year.