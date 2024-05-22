Prince Harry suffered ‘mentally’ after prioritizing Meghan Markle over Royal family

Prince Harry reportedly suffered mentally after he left his Royal life for his wife Meghan Markle, who is said to have only taking revenge on her in-laws over their unfair treatment.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry went through a hard time after leaving his family but the Duchess of Sussex was ‘satisfied’ with her decision.

He told The Mirror that Meghan, who was formerly an actor known for her hit legal series Suits, never regretted her decision of ditching the British royal family.

"Harry’s mental health has suffered as a result of the break with his family, but Meghan never doubts her decision to stop being a full-time working royal,” he told the publication.

The expert said that both Harry and Meghan are “products of dysfunctional families,” however, “being much tougher than Harry, Meghan relishes the battle and feels that, having been badly treated when she was in England, she has had her revenge.”

He said the couple’s recent ‘faux-Royal’ trip to NIgeria made Meghan “feel as she has always wanted to feel – acknowledged as a member of the Royal family and feted as an important world figure."