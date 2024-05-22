Prince William defended after Prince Harry's two-dimensional horrid allegations

Prince William has just found himself being defended from horrid allegations after accusations painted him a two-dimensional horrid brother.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she referenced, “He has not just given a nice speech here and there but has repeatedly opened himself up and spoken about his own mental health including his struggles while he was an air ambulance pilot.”

“This week, in news that got pretty much zero coverage outside of the UK’s dedicated royal pages, it was announced that the prince is providing funding to support a 24/78 mental health line for the agricultural community to ensure that every one of the farmers on his Duchy land has access to mental health support.”



Before concluding she also chimed in to say, “William may very well be a c*** brother and have behaved horribly towards Harry but he is not as two-dimensional as he is often cast.”