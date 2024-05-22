King Charles, Prince William adopt new strategy to deal with Harry issue

King Charles and Prince William have adopted a brand new strategy to deal with a consistent problem in their lives: Prince Harry, especially after his recent trip to Nigeria.



In a recent report published by Fox News Digital, royal author and biographer, Christopher Andersen, talked of the new approach taken on by the Royals.

The expert claimed that the father-son duo has decided to ‘freeze’ Harry out and to not let ‘get under their skin’ as they face many challenges due to Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking with the publication, Andersen said, "[Charles and William] have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges.”



“In a way, I think that is even sadder,” the expert added. “It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is."

Ever since Harry stepped down as senior working royal, he has been vocal about the issues he and his wife, Meghan Markle, faced in the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan have attacked the Royal family on numerous occasions, including their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, his memoir Spare.

Sharing Charles and William’s reaction on Harry and Meghan’s latest ‘faux-Royal’ trip to Nigeria, Andersen said they were “not surprised” by their visit.

He also claimed that both Charles and William have "crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them.”