Travis Kelce revising decision to marry Taylor Swift: 'He's not there yet'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not thinking of getting married anytime soon.

A source exclusively spoke about the couple, who started dating in September 2023, and told US Weekly, “Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It’s not even on his radar.”

“Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration,” they added.

The tipster also claimed that Travis “cares very deeply” about Taylor, but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”

Back in January, another source told the outlet that marriage is not in the cards for the couple.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer. Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other,” the insider had claimed.

The footballer recently followed Taylor to Paris on her Eras Tour, and was seen dancing at the May 18 show with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, you have to try it,” he had told US Weekly later at his Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas.