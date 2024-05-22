Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving up Royal titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken free from shackles of Royal titles after successfully concluding their ‘faux-Royal’ trip to Nigeria.

After receiving warm welcome in Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have realized they do not need their Royal titles or their connection to the British Royal family.

According to Heat Magazine, the California-based Royals would not care if King Charles decide to strip their Royal titles as they ‘don’t need anyone but each other.’

A royal insider told the publication, “The impact they made in Nigeria and the incredible support they’ve gotten has been so affirming. Meghan feels they needn’t panic about losing their royal titles.”

“Titles are nice to have,” the source continued, “but Harry and Meghan now see that they don’t need them, nor do they need to be on good terms with the royals to make an impact.”

The tipster went on to say that the Duchess of Sussex feels she and Harry are going from “strength to strength in terms of their brand.”

“She’d never say it publicly, but it’s no secret that she thinks the royal family is an archaic institution,” they said. “In her view, she and Harry don’t need them, and they never have.”

“They don’t need anyone but each other,” the insider concluded of Harry and Meghan Markle.