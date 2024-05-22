 

Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere

Kevin Costner's latest film 'Horizon: An American Saga' is all set to release on June 28, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new films Cannes premiere
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film’s Cannes premiere

Kevin Costner opened up about getting teary-eyed when the audience applauded for the film he co-wrote, directed, and produced.

On Tuesday, May 21 on the latest episode of show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel asked the 69-year-old actor about his emotional reaction to his new film premiere.

During the premiere of his film Horizon: An American Saga at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday the audience gave a long-standing ovation which left Kevin teary-eyed.

The show host asked what he was thinking at the time, to which Kevin responded by saying, “I actually started walking my life backwards for a second.”

"I kind of went back to the beginning and wondering, you know, how I even ended up at a place like that. And I've taken some really big bites out of life. And life has taken some pretty big ones out of me,” the American actor added.

He continued, “But, I just, you know, I kind of just keep going. And when they started the clap and they didn't stop, I didn't really know what. And I didn't f****** cry. I didn't cry. My eyes were full."

“Your eyes were just full?” Jimmy asked. “They were full,” Kevin quipped.

The country star further said, “But I was moved by what happened in France. I was moved by the biggest film festival in the world.”

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness