 

Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale

Lainey Wilson performed at 'The Voice' finale which aired on May 21, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Lainey Wilson just became one of the official members of the Grand Ole Opry and was announced by none other than Reba McEntire.

After her performance on the finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 21, the 32-year-old artist was given the honour by the 69-year-old Voice coach.

Reba McEntire praised Wilson as an artist and then announced her induction as a member of the prestigious organization that celebrates country stars.

“Lainey, I am so proud of you. You did a wonderful job. I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up,” McEntire said as she got up on stage.

She continued, “I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night and I couldn’t be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations. I’d like to be the person to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“Holy moly!” Lainey Wilson exclaimed as she took Reba McEntire into a warm embrace adding, “That’s a birthday gift right there!” referring to her birthday she celebrated on May 19.

