 

'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song

Pitbull expressed his excitement over the unexpected inclusion of his song 'Give Me Everything'

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Bridgerton season 3 released on May 16 featured Pitbull, the renowned rapper's song.

Pitbull expressed his admiration for the Netflix series and excitement over the unexpected inclusion of his song, Give Me Everything.

The track was incorporated in an intense scene between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

The rapper shared a snippet of the scene and praised the series for its creative use of music.

Pitbull expressed his admiration for Netflix series 'Bridgerton'

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!" he wrote in the caption.

Fans of the series quickly joined in the praise, expressing excitement over the unexpected inclusion of Pitbull's song.

One commented, "I just seen this episode last night. I’m hooked !! I love how the show implements modern day songs into classical music."

While another added, "PERFECT song for this scene!! Mr Worldwide! Dale!"

"Sir Pitbull shows that his music can really make a match with classy and sassy scenes! ¡Dale!" the third comment read.

