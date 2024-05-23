Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian accused Khloé Kardashian of being unbearable in the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

The recent sneak peek into the upcoming episode of season 5 showcased a heated argument between the two, with Kim expressing her frustration at Khloé's decision to skip their overseas trip to support their pregnant sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder suggested that Khloé's reluctance to join the trip was contributing to a negative atmosphere.

"Khloé's not coming and honestly, she's just not feeling it. When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time, like you will just be miserable," Kim said.

Khloé defended her decision, emphasizing the importance of being present for family, particularly during significant moments like Kourtney's late-stage pregnancy.

"Kourtney is at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here, even for all the kids, like God forbid there's a natural disaster. I just felt somebody has to be here," she said.

The Good American founder also added during the episode, "I always say that I won the jackpot in the family department, but sisters can be vicious and brutal."