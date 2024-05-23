 

Meghan Markle in tears and afraid she's being unfairly picked on

Meghan Markle has reportedly broken down into tears because of everything

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Meghan Markle in tears and afraid shes being unfairly picked on
Meghan Markle in tears and afraid she's being unfairly picked on

Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked a lot of fears about her work, and is reportedly even in tears over everything.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn weighed in on all of this.

He broke his silence during a candid interview with the Daily Mirror.

He began by pinpointing the possible point of contention and angst that the Duchess probably suffered once her luxury lifestyle brand was announced.

For those unversed, American Riviera Orchard has since announced its first ever product, jam, and the product has been the subject of large amounts of ridicule ever since.

In the eyes of Mr Quinn, “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard.”

Because reportedly “Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.”

According to Mr Quinn, “She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised.”

“Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don't admire her work.”

“She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticized,” the author also added before concluding the chat.

King Charles to extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan after UK snub drama
King Charles to extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan after UK snub drama
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy': ‘It's not about apologies'
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy': ‘It's not about apologies'
Prince William's pal breaks down Kate Middleton's reunion with Prince Harry
Prince William's pal breaks down Kate Middleton's reunion with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton portrait attacked for ‘dreadful' look
Kate Middleton portrait attacked for ‘dreadful' look
Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson
Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind
Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind
Liam Hemsworth's 'The Witcher' finally comes out in public
Liam Hemsworth's 'The Witcher' finally comes out in public
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on the 'hunt' for house
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on the 'hunt' for house
Angelina Jolie suffers major blow in Brad Pitt battle
Angelina Jolie suffers major blow in Brad Pitt battle
Ben Affleck enjoys dinner out amid marital problems with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck enjoys dinner out amid marital problems with Jennifer Lopez
Before release 'Deadpool & Wolverine' displays demand
Before release 'Deadpool & Wolverine' displays demand
Jennifer Garner gets emotional as daughter graduates high school
Jennifer Garner gets emotional as daughter graduates high school