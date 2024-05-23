Meghan Markle in tears and afraid she's being unfairly picked on

Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked a lot of fears about her work, and is reportedly even in tears over everything.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn weighed in on all of this.

He broke his silence during a candid interview with the Daily Mirror.

He began by pinpointing the possible point of contention and angst that the Duchess probably suffered once her luxury lifestyle brand was announced.

For those unversed, American Riviera Orchard has since announced its first ever product, jam, and the product has been the subject of large amounts of ridicule ever since.

In the eyes of Mr Quinn, “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard.”

Because reportedly “Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.”

According to Mr Quinn, “She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised.”

“Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don't admire her work.”

“She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticized,” the author also added before concluding the chat.