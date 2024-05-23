Khloe Kardashian, Kris lash out at Caitlyn Jenner in 'The Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner expected better from Caitlyn Jenner who decided to participate in the House of Kardashian documentary.



The duo discussed the project, which is critical of their family, on the season 5 premiere of their Hulu series The Kardashians.

Khloe and Kris discussed why Caitlyn, previously known as Bruce Jenner, would choose to participate in the documentary.

Claiming that her involvement was "hurtful," the Good American founder explained, “There's this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it, except for Caitlyn.”

Caitlyn, who was previously married to Kris for 23 years and shared four children Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob with her, said in the documentary teaser that “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

To this, the matriarch reacted and said, “Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. Okay, kill me.”

Khloe went on to say: “Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn't trying to paint us in the most beautiful light.”